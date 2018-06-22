The hype for 6-10 incoming Arizona high school freshman Dylan Anderson is underway

With his 7 foot, 2 inch wingspan on display, Dylan Anderson, wearing a shirt that says, “Strive For Greatness,” holds out two basketballs during a photo shoot inside Gilbert Perry’s locker room.

Anderson, 15, is already 6-10, 200 pounds. He only began playing basketball two years ago.

But the anticipation has begun.

The freshman-to-be with the size-19 shoes has received scholarship offers from all four Arizona Division I colleges: Arizona, Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona.

His first offer came before his eighth-grade year from NAU.

“I didn’t really understand, but I was hyped about it,” he said.

Anderson said he wasn’t even thinking about some day playing college basketball then.

He never played for San Tan Middle School. He aspired to be a quarterback in football.

He spent the last two years with the AAU club program Powerhouse Hoops, where he worked on fundamentals, shooting and getting into the flow against quality, rugged, experienced, older players.

“The funny thing is, before we got him into basketball, at age 10 he won the Arizona state high jump championship against 14-year-olds,” said Rob Anderson, Dylan’s dad.