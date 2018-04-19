The Isaiah Todd Blog: Summer ball, three-a-days, skipping prom for hoops and more

Isaiah Todd is the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 25. At 6-foot-10, Todd is one of the most versatile players in the country, regardless of class, and has everyone from Duke to Kentucky to North Carolina to Villanova to Kansas and many more all giving chase. Todd led John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) to a state title this past high school season and now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his intimate thoughts to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Isaiah Todd and this is my new blog with USA Today!

Of course my high school season is over by now, but I won my first state championship, and it was everything I thought it would be!

Just accomplishing a goal like that was big for me and my teammates; just being able to run on the court and celebrate together was a great feeling. I feel like it’ll be even more exciting when I get my ring.

Now it’s AAU season and I’m running with Team Loaded-NC and we’re looking really good.

Jaelyn Withers and I make a very interesting combo. He’ll be blowing up this summer, just watch.

We recently played in a tournament in Atlanta and I got to play against my man Christian Brown. We got the win and both of us played pretty well.

This weekend we’ll be in Washington, D.C. for our tournament and I’m actually missing prom for this! Haha!

I just don’t want to let my team down and sometimes you have to make sacrifices that normal kids don’t have to make. I’m not a normal kid.

I’m definitely excited to play because it’s the first live period where the coaches can come out. I’m honestly just excited to play in front of anyone who hasn’t seen me play recently because my game has grown a lot. My handles are a lot tighter, I’ve gotten a lot stronger, I’m more confident in my three-point shot and it’s easier to get downhill now. I feel like I’ve gotten quicker laterally on defense too.

My confidence is really high in my game right now.

My goals this summer are to win the summer championships, I want to beat the record for consecutive double-doubles which is 25 set by Brandon Ingram and I want offers from everyone.

I know that the coaches will be able to reach out to me on June 15 and I’m really looking forward to seeing which coaches contact me because I’ve been getting offers since the eighth grade.

Right now I have offers from Hampton, WAU, James Madison, Central Florida, Baylor, Miami, Wake Forest, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, St. John’s, Kansas, Maryland, LSU, Oklahoma State, Clemson, N.C. State, Florida State, Villanova, Boston College and UCLA.

I know some guys do the package deal thing, but I don’t have anything like that. I do want all of my friends to get the best offers too.

I just want to point out that I was right about Villanova winning it all this year. I told everyone before the season even started that they would win and they did.

I got to go down to the McDonald’s All American Game with MARS Reel and my boy R.J. Hampton and we had a ball! We went to dunk contest, the scrimmage, hung out with the players, interviewed the players and went to the game.

I was definitely daydreaming about where I want to be in two years!

I actually feel like I could’ve done some damage in that game this year.

I just came off of spring break but it wasn’t much of a break!

I woke up every day at 5 a.m. for weight training and then right after I did jump shots. Then after that I had another workout that afternoon; so I was doing three-a-days that whole week.

I’m just hungry to get better!

Now I’m back in school and things are going great with the books!

I would have to say that my favorite subject right now is English. I love to put my thoughts down on paper and reading books that have deep meaning.

I love the book “The Giver.” It really questions things and that’s how I am. I love things that make me think.

Right now I have a 3.6 GPA, but I want to get that higher!

I take a lot of pride in my schoolwork; the same way I take pride in what I do on the court.

OK, so I’ve been watching a lot of good shows lately like “The Black List” and “Black Mirror.” I just saw “Amateur” on Netflix and I really related to that one!

On the music side I’m a little different than most guys around my age. I like to listen to a lot of piano instrumentals on train rides and plane rides. I just love it; everything about it.

I have always wanted to learn how to play the piano and I will do that one day; I’ve just been really busy right now.

I think people would be shocked to know that I’m actually a really good actor too. Haha!

I just do random scenes sometimes and I really like it. It’s just for fun right now, but you never know where you might see me later in life!

Oh I want you guys to help me out too because I’m looking for a nickname!

Just something to go by on and off the court so make sure you guys hit me up and let me know what you think on one of my social media pages.

OK guys, that’s it for my first blog; I’m always looking for positive support and I appreciate you reading.

I’ll be back soon with my next one.

See you soon.

