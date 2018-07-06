The Jaemyn Brakefield Blog: LeBron James, YFN Lucci, switching circuits and more

Jaemyn Brakefield is ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and already has college basketball heavyweights like Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA and Louisville, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Brakefield, a forward at Huntington Prep (W.Va.), led the adidas Gauntlet in scoring averaging 27 points for OSAG (Miss.). Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, it’s Jaemyn Brakefield coming at you with my first blog for USA Today. I just want to show you guys how my life is on a daily basis so let’s go!

First off let me say Happy late 4th of July!

I hung out with my coach at his place for a cookout. Coach Arkell (Bruce) gets down on the grill! His steaks are great.

Well, it’s hard to believe that it’s already July, but I feel like I’ve had a pretty good spring and summer on the court.

I started off with a bang, leading the adidas Gauntlet in scoring, I rebounded well and my team did pretty well.

Now I’m switching over to Under Armour circuit for the live period in July running with Louisiana Elite and I’m pretty excited about that.

A couple of my other teammates and my coach went over there and I knew most of the players there anyway. It’s like a family there.

I’m ready to play on a new circuit, but my preparation is gonna be the same regardless. I go hard!

After the UA Finals, I’ll be attending the Steph Curry Camp and basically just training. Before you know it school will be starting right back in August.

June 15 was when college coaches could finally contact me directly and I wasn’t sure how it would go, but it was crazy!

I got a whole bunch of calls from schools like Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Baylor, UCLA, Louisville, Ohio State, Cal, Georgetown, Alabama, Xavier, Florida, Mississippi State and Illinois.

Some of the schools offered and all of them told me that they were gonna be starting to recruit me harder from that point on.

It was fun, but after a while, it got so crazy I had to turn my ringer off.

I wasn’t expecting all of that; Duke shocked me. I hadn’t heard from them before that so that was cool that they hit me up.

I don’t have any plans for any visits right now, but we’ll see in the next couple of months!

OK, so one thing I wanted to clear up is where I’m from. People think that because I go to Huntington that I’m from there, but I’m actually from Menasha, Wisconsin.

I moved to Jackson, Mississippi when I was young and I was actually a football guy. I stopped playing as a freshman to focus on basketball. Plus, Huntington didn’t have a football team so I stuck with basketball.

I think I made the right choice! Haha!

OK, so I know everyone is only listening to Drake’s new album “Scorpion” these days, but I actually heard it and thought it was trash.

I don’t really listen to Drake too much anymore; I listen to YFN Lucci most of the time.

It was crazy watching the draft this year, just having played against a lot of those guys. I was shocked by a couple things like Michael Porter dropping the way he did and I didn’t know Collin Sexton would go that high.

I think Michael Porter and Miles Bridges are gonna be steals in this draft.

I’ll tell the biggest takeaway I had after watching the draft was that rankings don’t mean anything. It’s all about how you perform in college and how you carry yourself off the court.

That definitely made me refocus on things.

I called LeBron to the Lakers!

And I expect the Lakers to make the playoffs too. He won’t be alone; they’ll bring another big name with him. Just watch.

OK, everyone I’ve gotta get ready to go, but I hope you learned something new about me and where I’m from. I’ll be back soon with the next blog so until then take care.

