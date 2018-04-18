The Kayvon Thibodeaux Blog: FSU and Alabama visits, Nipsey Hussle and more

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 300 with college football heavyweights like Alabama, Miami, USC, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and many others all in hot pursuit. This past season at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), the 6-foot-6 defensive end racked up 20 sacks and 99 tackles, including 70 solos and 28 tackles for loss to lead the Lions to a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 champions. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s world this is Kayvon Thibodeaux coming at you with my second blog!

So you may have heard that I’ve gone on a few visits recently.

I just got back from Florida State and, man, I had a great visit.

It was the craziest flight down ever though.

I feel like everything bad was happening; I lost my wallet, they loaded us on the plane then one of the carts that they load the luggage crashed into the plane and damaged it so after sitting on the tarmac for about 30 minutes they switched us to another plane.

When we finally got there we had to drive 2.5 hours to get to Florida State.

It was a crazy trip!

I grabbed a quick shower and got right to the visit though.

When I got there the players were watching film and I went to the locker room and took pics with all the gear on and everything.

That was fun!

I met with all of the coaches plus Jameis Winston was there, Deion Sanders was there and a few other guys. That was cool to see everyone!

On Saturday we got started early with a campus tour and I met the President of the school and the academic advisors. I really liked that part.

Then we went to the spring game and that was pretty wild!

I loved to see their fans do that Tomohawk chop! That’s a crazy thing to see.

After the game they had a 90’s throwback hip hop concert with Salt-N-Pepa, Doug E. Fresh all those guys!

We had a ball! I’m an old school hip hop fan so I was loving it.

Me and my mom had some great talks with the coaching staff too.

I would definitely give the visit a 10 out of 10.

Before the FSU visit, I went to Bama and that was a lot of fun too!

With Alabama they’re at the peak right now so their greatness is already assumed going into that visit for sure.

I loved everything about it though; I’d probably give that visit a 9 out of 10. I felt like the meeting with the academic advisors was a little drawn out. I just like things quick and to the point, but other than that it lived up to everything you would think about them.

Now I’m headed to Oregon this weekend and I’m very excited about that!

My plan is to cut my list at some point during the summer and have a decision by the end of my official visits in the fall.

I’m NOT gonna be the guy who commits but still takes official visits.

That’s not me at all.

I figure I should have a decision by the beginning of November.

OK, other than that school is going pretty well. I’m trying to maintain. I’ve got four A’s and three B’s so I’m trying to get it up higher. English is pretty tough on me, but I’m hanging in there.

Oh I’ve got to tell you guys about the full size sculpture we’re doing of me in my art class! It’s literally my body; they wrapped me up and everything. Haha!

I’ll have to post pics when it’s done.

On the music, I’m definitely gonna have to recommend Nispey Hussle’s new album “Victory Lap” that’s a slap! “World is Yours” by Rich The Kid is a slapper too!

Check those out for sure.

OK, so people ask me all the time how often I workout and the answer is five days a week. I get that question all the time so I wanted to address that.

Spring ball has just now started for us too, we had our first practice on Monday. I’m not making any predictions or anything like that, but I’ll just say I’m excited about next season.

As far as camps, I’ll be doing The Opening Finals in June and that’s probably the last camp I’ll do in my high school career.

OK, guys this has been K.T. giving you the real talk as always; I appreciate you guys reading my blog and all of the support you’ve been giving me.

I’ll be back soon with more insight.

