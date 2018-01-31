The Kayvon Thibodeaux Blog: Offseason grind, recruitment, chess and more

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 300 with college football heavyweights like Alabama, Miami, USC, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and many others all in hot pursuit. This past season at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), the 6-foot-6 defensive end racked up 20 sacks and 99 tackles, including 70 solos and 28 tackles for loss to lead the Lions to a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 champions. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world, this is Kayvon Thibodeaux and I’m coming at you with my first blog “Real T with K.T.!”

Let’s go!

So I’m just coming off a recent visit to USC last week and I had a great time!

The best part was seeing all of the new buildings and facilities.

Right now it’s the offseason for me and I have the same routine: I get up at 5:25 a.m. and I have weight room from 6-7:30-ish. After that I take a shower and go to class then go to track practice.

I run the 100 meters and I’m on the 4×100 too.

It’s the preseason right now, but I think we’re gonna have a strong team this season. We won CIF last year so we want to get another one.

Of course everyone asks about my recruitment; it’s cool for the most part. Sometimes it gets a little tiresome, but the reality is that I’d rather be in this position than to not be.

I haven’t really looked at any schools in-depth so right now I’m wide open with anyone.

Definitely don’t have a favorite or anything like that.

My plan is to cut my list down to 10 really soon and I want to know where I’m going by the summer. I hope to announce my commitment at the Army Bowl Game next year.

I don’t think I’ll announce my decision or anything this summer; I’ll probably just wait, but I’ll have my mind made up.

I’m not one of those guys that is open to decommitting. I don’t want to do that. I want to commit and let that be it.

I think the two biggest factors in my decision will be my course of study and personal development.

I do want to say this too; yes, I’m from the west coast but I can play anywhere. I’ve talked to a couple of coaches who aren’t sure how I’d feel about playing down south and I got tired of hearing that. I’m a ball player.

Right now I don’t have any other visits planned; maybe UCLA later on, but nothing is set as of now.

I saw the national championship like everyone else and I was actually going for Alabama!

I’m not a fan like that, but everyone was picking Georgia to win and I just like picking the underdog.

I’m in my second semester at school and everything is going well for me.

I have a 3.7 GPA.

School has never been a problem for me; I’ve always had great grades.

I think I like History the best. It’s just cool to study things that happened in the past. You learn a lot from history.

I just like to read about different things. I’m a big conspiracy theorist! Haha!

OK, let’s talk music; right now the two best albums out are “Luv is Rage 2” by Lil Uzi Vert and “Huncho Jack” by Quavo and Travis Scott.

Both are dope!

Other than that I listen to a lot of J. Cole, every song he has is a slap! Drake, every song is a slap!

So definitely check those out when you get time.

Alright, before I go I’m gonna share something that most people would be shocked to know about me and that is that I’m a great chess player.

I don’t think anyone in high school can mess with me in chess.

Trust me.

OK, everyone I hope you learned some things about me and I appreciate you taking the time to read my new blog. Come back soon for the next one.

Take care.

