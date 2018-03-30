The Mental Game: Confidence and trust brings success

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

To compete at the top level of your sport, you need to have a strong belief in yourself and high confidence. Having confidence gives you an advantage over your competitor. Confident athletes play more relaxed, focused and have a high motivation with intensity and trust. All Athletes want to play that way, yet sometimes your game is off, so you need to understand that losing focus and dwelling on mistakes won’t help you. Instead, it will cause you to lose trust, as well as focus, and you start doubting yourself. Athletes need to understand just how well you can perform when you have a high confidence mindset, a belief in your abilities, and a positive mindset.

Whether you’re an amateur or a professional in sports, trust plays a huge factor in your game. When it is time to compete, you want your athletes to stop practicing their technique. All the training is complete. Competition is the time to put it to the test! They need to commit to simplifying their performance so they can perform functionally instead of perfectly. Help them put practice behind them and let it flow.

A positive mindset and encouragement is the only way to be. If you start to have doubts or negative thoughts you then create an over-thinking mindset. Trying too hard to be perfect with your performance will not help, you need to let it flow in competition. All athletes must simplify their performance. They need to use the nerves they feel as a positive and as excitement; they need to trust that they are ready. They need to avoid game time analysis and critiquing their skills or self-doubts. Remember: Play your sport at the highest level, because you love what you do!