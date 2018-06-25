The Mental Game: Handling the most difficult distraction

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Do you start a game ready to clean up, but then become distracted by your own inner chatter?

Most athletes have trained themselves to focus when needed, they want this time to show they are ready when called on, but sometimes their own inner chatter or internal, self-induced distractions prevent them from performing up to their potential.

What do I mean by internal distractions?

Well, external distractions, such as fans yelling, cameras, and noise can easily be dealt with by shifting your focus away from the distraction. Internal distractions (or inner chatter) is your own mind telling you things, like don’t miss the the shot or don’t drop the ball.

This type of overthinking chatter puts yourself in a self-doubt mindset with added pressure. This is harder to let go of because you conjure up these negative self-inflicted distractions all on your own without the help of others! This starts to happen you need to recognize it, reset yourself and refocus on your game. Deep breaths and let it out with positive thoughts coming back into your mind!