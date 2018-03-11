The Mental Game: How a short memory helps you stay confident

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Overcoming mistakes quickly is part of a strong mental game.

Ruminating about mistakes can hurt your confidence and focus. But you will make mistakes in competitions no matter who you are.

Let’s discuss confidence for a minute. When you are performing well, you are not thinking or judging how you’re doing—you are just playing. Confidence is high when you are able to accept the fact that you will make mistakes, let go of the last play and re-focus on what you need to do in the present moment.

Having a short memory or letting go of mistakes will help you maintain your confidence at peak levels. If you get down on yourself after a mistake, it can pull down your confidence and cause you to question yourself and your ability during your game or competition.

In order to perform consistently, you need to be able to rebound and re-focus and not give into those negative self-doubt voices inside your head. If you focus on those negative voices, you are bound to continue to make those same mistakes over and over. Being proactive with your confidence is the best defense against self-doubt. Confidence gives you an edge over the competition by helping you move on from mistakes, putting things in perspective and mentally getting ready to compete. Not dwelling on mistakes allows you to maintain your confidence and trust in yourself to play to your potential.