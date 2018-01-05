The Mental Game: How to build self-confidence

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Self-confidence is one of the most critical mental skills for success in sports and life. It is how strong athletes believe in their abilities to execute a physical skill or perform a task.

Athletes gain confidence from many sources: past performance, great week of practice, preparation, and feeling positive about themselves. For many athletes, confidence is fragile and can waver depending on their performance. Too many athletes can let a mistake take over, which can be temporary, and cause self-doubt.

Coaches and other team leaders, need to help athletes and teammates keep a stable level of confidence. Do this by trying to transform their doubts and worries into statements of confidence. You drop a pass? You have caught the ball 100s of times! Miss a free throw? You’ve made that shot nine out of 10 times!

Remind your athletes and teammates they have practiced these skills 100s of times. They know how to perform and they are good at what they do.