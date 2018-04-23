The Mental Game: How to improve your confidence when waiting for your shot

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Everyone wants the chance to start! Unfortunately, you have to put your time in and be patient until an opportunity comes. This is the true test to players who really want to be part of the team, but are also team players.

While you wait for your chance you need to make the most of it. Practice with the mindset that your chance at playing is coming soon. Create mental scenarios during practice reps where you are playing as the starter. The more you practice with that mindset, the easier the transition is when your number is called!

Practice with a swagger. See yourself performing well, and feel that excitement when you run through the plays in games as the starter in a new role. Pay more attention to details in the film room, coaches comments, and criticisms.

List the reasons you deserve to play and contribute to your team. Confidence is a long-term project based on years of practice and competition, but momentum can change often during competition.