The Mental Game: How to react when your team loses its best player

Playing without your best player. That’s the moment when many athletes feel their team is at a disadvantage. Playing without your best player in the playoffs. Well, that is the time when most players see their hopes go down the drain.

When you have a top-tier player on your team, especially if that player is one of the best in the league, the tendency is to rely heavily on their ability to pull the team to victory. When you are trailing late in a game, you rely on your team’s best player to take over the game.

When you are playing one of the top teams in the league, you rely on your team’s top player to set the tone for the game.When you are winning late in a game, you rely on your team’s best player to take control and close out the game. Then, all of a sudden, your team’s top player gets hurt and is out of commission for the next game.

How can we win without our best player?

There is often a collective sense of helplessness and hopelessness from teams playing without their star player. Even prior to the start of the game, you doubt that you can pull off the victory and this negatively affects your focus, effort and performance during the game.

So in order for any team to win, with or without their best player, they need to focus on their preparation and the job they need to perform in the moment. Each practice, focus on your role and the preparation for the upcoming game. Have faith that your team members can take up the slack and come together to makeup for a star player, and make sure you focus on the right stuff when you perform.