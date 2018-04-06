The Mental Game: Maintaining emotional control

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Emotional control is essential to peak performance in sports and is a facet of composure. Every athlete has become upset, frustrated, or angry at his or herself (or other people).

How well you can perform after mistakes depends on your ability to let go and stay composed.

Many fine athletes do not control their emotions and sabotage their own performance. They simply do not have the skills to cope with adversity. Most highly motivated athletes with perfectionist tendencies are prone to getting upset and frustrated with mistakes.

What is emotional control? Emotional control is the ability to stay even-tempered, level-headed, or have a calm mind when challenged by mishaps or adversity. Even the top athletes in the world get upset with their performance, but they are able to stay in control and get back to business quickly. This is what separates athlete who can recover from mistakes from athletes who crack and lose their ability to stay focused during competition.