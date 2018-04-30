The Mental Game: One key to confidence is knowing you belong

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Part of feeling confident as an athlete is knowing you belong on a specific team or in competition. Many athletes don’t look at themselves in that way, and often hold back their potential for greatness because of that mindset.

For a tennis player, “knowing you belong” may be closing out a match against a higher-ranked opponent. Win or lose, you stayed in the game.

For a football player, “knowing you belong” may be breaking into the starting lineup for your team and playing with confidence and trust in yourself.

For a hockey player, “knowing you belong” may be playing on the top two lines on your team and not feeling the game is too fast for you.

You have fought hard to get to a higher level in your sport. You put in many hours of training and dedication into your sport. You’ve worked hard to improve your technique.

You didn’t get to your current level by chance. You belong “here” because you did the work and have the skills to be “here.”

If you can focus on the reasons for why you “belong” in that competitive situation, then you will perform with confidence.