The Mental Game: Overcoming your internal demons

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Part of staying confident is battling your own internal self-doubt. No one is perfect, and in times of adversity and mistakes, it’s tough not to doubt your ability to win.

Athletes need to counter self-doubt with statements of confidence so they don’t allow it to erode their confidence.

Be careful of expectations that sabotage confidence. When you demand that you play every game or that you make no mistakes or turnovers in a game or competition, this thinking can come back to haunt you, especially when you fall short of your high expectations.

So eliminate expectations with high confidence, and you will have less pressure put on yourself to perform at your highest level. You will perform with trust and better focus and play your game with a more relaxed mindset.