The Mental Game: Pushing the limits of performance

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.
When you are competing, are you able to push when you are exhausted and uncomfortable? How often can you push past your limits in practice and training sessions? Can you regularly achieve levels of discomfort as you challenge your physical capacity?
The key to challenging yourself physically is training the mind to overcome self-imposed limitations. Pushing the limits is a habit requiring the daily commitment to explore the limits of performance mentally and physically. Pushing the limits is a characteristic of mentally tough athletes that understand what’s needed to be the very best in their sport.
8 Keys to Developing Mental Toughness and Pushing the Limits
- You must develop the ability to switch focus to the things that enhance your performance. (For example, if you are tired and hurting, you can distract yourself by focusing on your tempo.)
- You need to remember the payoff. All the discomfort you are experiencing leads to a greater reward.
- You must learn to push the limits in practice. If you develop the habit of exploring your limits in training, you will be better prepared to push the limits in competition.
- You need to learn how to trust yourself in competition. Know what you have prepared in practice and trust in your skills.
- Stay confident in your skills and abilities. Use positive self-talk and boost yourself up when the going gets tough.
- Remember to focus on what you can control when pushing your limits. If something goes wrong or isn’t the way you expected. Focus on your own skills and what you’ve practiced.
- Focus on your game, not on your competitors. Don’t compare yourself to the athletes you are competing against. This will only undermine your confidence, thus making it difficult to push your limits.
- Remember to focus on the process, not the results. By focusing on the results, you lose focus on what you are currently doing. Your whole focus should be on what you are doing if you want to perform your best.