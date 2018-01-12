The Mental Game: The importance of believing in yourself

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

Sports at any level is a game of confidence. When you have it, your skills shine. When confidence sinks, you don’t perform up to your capabilities.

Athletes need to work on certain skill sets and mindsets so they don’t fall into that trap of low confidence. Always start with positive self-talk.

Positive self-talk enhances confidence through the use of success driven statements about performance. Tell yourself that you are going to play well and succeed in your goals. Remind yourself of the physical and mental skills you possess that make you a unique athlete and which provide a base of confidence no matter how you are performing any given day. So you need to understand that losing focus and dwelling on mistakes won’t help you, it will cause you to lose trust, as well as focus, and you start doubting yourself.

Athletes need to understand just how well you can perform when you have a high-confidence mindset, a belief in your abilities, and a positive mindset. By mentally rehearsing successful plays prior to competition, it will only reinforce success and confidence. Rehearse positive scenarios that can occur during a competition. Imagine yourself performing your best and believe that you can execute!

Confidence + Trust = Success!