The Mental Game: What makes a championship team?

MentalEdgePerformance.ca is founded by Shayne McGowan, based on the concept of creating a superior standard of training for athletes on and off the field. McGowan is a certified mental game coaching professional. He has studied at Cal State University and has played football in college and briefly in the pros. He is a member of Coaches of Canada and NCCP certified, has 30 years fitness background as a trainer. He has done interviews on Fox Sports Radio, CBS Sports Radio, NFL Spin Zone, NFL Showtime, BlogTalkRadio and writes for Train fitness magazine.

The sign of a championship team is the ability to stick together and rebound successfully when in a slump. When you are not on top of your game and winning, the pressure from critics and fans can eat away at your team confidence and composure.

It’s hard not to point fingers at persons on the team who may be at fault and upset at the team chemistry. However, the team that stays united, and trusts in the system and is willing to work as a team, will regroup and refocus and not dwell on mistakes. They will crawl out of their slump. These athletes believe in there coaches and the process.

Championship teams have players who not only accept the often unsung roles of defensive stopper and back ups, but understand their overall significance and value to the team.

The key to teamwork is to learn a role, accept that role, and strive to become excellent playing it.

Having faith in the team’s ability to work together and perform well in crunch time and under the pressure is huge. Staying focused with a positive mindset, and the unselfish attitude are all signs of a championship team.