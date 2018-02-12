The Olivia Nelson-Ododa Blog: Connecticut bound, McDonald's All American and more

Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa is the No. 5 player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100 for 2018 and recently signed with Connecticut. Now Nelson-Ododa has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from intimate details about her recruitment to her everyday life in a blog.

Hey world, I’m back with my sixth blog!

This is the first blog since I committed to Connecticut!

I took an official visit sometime in November and I was there with Christyn Williams and I really, really enjoyed everything about the visit.

I got to know the coaches really well and the whole culture of the team was impressive. They practice harder than most teams do and I loved the academics-athletics balance there.

It was a hard decision.

I actually took a visit to Duke after the Connecticut visit and I really had to think about it for about a week, but when I sat down with my family we analyzed everything and came to the conclusion that UConn was the place for me.

The visit really stuck with me.

Just sitting down with Coach (Geno) Auriemma getting to know him was something I’ll always remember. He’s really easy to talk to; we talked about my goals and things like that. I just felt comfortable talking to him.

Just seeing how he’s developed so many players was big for me.

OK, so I’ve been playing since around Thanksgiving and it’s great to be back on the court.

It’s still an adjustment coming back from the injury, but I think I’m doing really well for where I’m at right now. I’m just working on getting it stronger.

Our team is doing well and I’m averaging about 22 points and 11 rebounds a game this season, but I’m just trying to improve every game and practice.

The goal is the state title.

We went to the state championship my sophomore year and last year we lost in the Elite 8, so we want it really bad.

I’m so happy to be a McDonald’s All American. I just wasn’t sure about anything when I had the knee injury last year so to be able to get the honorary jersey and to know that I’ll be able to play in a game that is so prestigious is such an accomplishment!

I can’t believe I started the last semester of my senior year recently. I’m excited, but, at the same time, it’s just flying by so fast.

I’m just trying to go out with a bang in every way.

OK so in my downtime I’ve just been catching up on some shows like “Riverdale.”

I basically just watch anything that’s on Netflix and Hulu.

I saw that new movie “Bright,” and I thought it was really good. I’d recommend that one.

OK, I’ve got to get doing, but thank y’all for tuning in and I’ll catch you next time!

