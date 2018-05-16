The Olivia Nelson-Ododa Blog: Graduation, USA Basketball and the next chapter at UConn

Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa is the No. 5 player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100 for 2018 and recently signed with Connecticut. Now Nelson-Ododa has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from intimate details about her recruitment to her everyday life in a blog.

Hey guys it’s Olivia, and I can’t believe I’m saying this but I’m coming at you with my last blog!

Wow.

I can’t believe I’m really doing my last blog; it’s crazy.

It’s been a journey and a really cool experience to have my own blog with USA Today talking about everything that’s going on in my life.

When I think back on my senior year the highlights would have to start with not getting hurt! Haha!

That’s definitely a highlight for me.

Turning dreams into reality 🗣 A post shared by Olivia Nelson-Ododa (@olivianelson_17) on Mar 27, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

Also, playing in the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand Games and being an honor grad is something I’m really proud of.

I’m looking forward to the next chapter!

I recently went to the prom and had a great time!

I didn’t win prom Queen so that’s too bad, but I was the best dressed girl there in my mind! Haha!

Solo Dolo 💫 #Prom2018 A post shared by Olivia Nelson-Ododa (@olivianelson_17) on Apr 28, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

I graduate on May 24 and I’m really looking forward to it.

At first I didn’t think I was gonna be able to walk in my graduation because I’m going to USA Basketball, but I got the news that I’ll be able to walk.

I head out to Colorado Springs the next day after graduation on May 25.

I go to UConn right after USA Basketball for the first summer session and I’m most excited about the whole experience of being a freshman.

Yeah, I’m gonna be a little nervous, but I’m more excited to do freshman things, get to know my classmates and teammates and all of the coaches even better.

This will be my first time on my own so I think the thing that I’ll hate the most is washing dishes. I have to do that now, but it’ll be different knowing I absolutely have to do that. Haha.

That and staying organized will be the two biggest things that will be an adjustment for me.

My roommate is gonna be my girl Christyn (Williams) so I know we’ll have a lot of fun settling in.

I definitely think that we’ll have a really strong team next season. How far we go depends on how well we work together. The good thing is that I know all of the girls are hard workers and we all want to win a national title so I know we’re going to put in the work that it requires.

OK guys well I can’t tell you how much I’ve appreciated you reading my blog over the last couple of years. I want you to continue to follow me at UConn and I appreciate your support there as well.

Thanks again!

Don’t forget to follow Olivia Nelson-Ododa:

Twitter: @OliviaKNelson

Instagram: olivianelson_17