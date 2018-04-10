The Owen Pappoe Blog: The LSU visit, announcement date and more

Owen Pappoe is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 4 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 with a who’s who of college suitors to match his five-star status. After nearly committing to Florida State in January, Pappoe, who hails from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), has opened things up and has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

I’m coming back live to you; catching up with OP let’s go!

Well, by now I’m sure all of you guys know that I set my announcement date for May 5. Depending on if we can get it on TV or not it’ll be May 4 or May 5.

I don’t know where I’m going just yet, but I’ll know by then.

It’s my senior year so I want to be able to focus on that and not have to worry about recruiting.

The thing that’s different with me is that I’m not announcing a final list. I want it to be a surprise!

Some people, obviously, know some of the schools that it’s down to but I’m not saying.

I know there are a lot of rumors out there about where I’m going and wherever you think I’m going that’s what it is.

We’ll see soon.

I took an official to LSU Friday and this week I’ll be going to Florida and I’ll get to Auburn and Georgia soon too. I’m gonna get to Texas soon too for an official.

LSU was cool!

The food was great and I spent a lot of time with Coach Aranda and Coach O (Orgeron) and chilled with the players.

I would give the visit a 7 out of 10.

I’m still doing The Opening in Charlotte this weekend too. I’ve got prom first though and I’m rocking dark grey and red. I’m not trying to be prom King or anything like that, but of course I’m gonna be the best dressed.

School is cool, I’m just getting back from spring break so just getting back into the swing of things.

OK, real quick on the music side I’ve been listening to Lil’ Durk’s new project, Rich The Kid’s new project and Rich Homie Quan has something new out too.

I’d recommend all three of those.

OK guys I just wanted to update you on everything, as always, I appreciate you reading and I’ll be back to update you again so check back soon.

