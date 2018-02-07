The R.J. Hampton Blog: Triple-doubles, recruitment, 4.0 GPA, Michael Jackson and more

Little Elm (Texas) sophomore point guard R.J. Hampton is one of the top players in the country, regardless of class, with a who’s who of college suitors to match his five-star status like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and many others. Hampton, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 25, was a member of the U16 National Team that captured the gold medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship last summer and he’s obliterating the competition to the tune of 31 points per game this high school season. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey guys, it’s R.J. Hampton and this is my first blog with USA Today so I’m excited!

Right now I’m well into my season and I feel like we’re playing really great.

We’re a No. 2 in the state for 5A and we’re 11-0 in the district.

We’re definitely looking pretty good right now I’d say.

Of course the goal is to win a state title, but to get there we have to continue to get better in every way. For example, we have to get better at just stepping on teams’ necks. Sometimes we let leads slip and that gets us in trouble. We just have to contain better.

I honestly feel like we have the pieces to win a state title.

We lost in the second round last year, but this year we all feel like it’s an achievable goal. We’ve got the personnel and we’re one of the bigger teams in 5A.

We just have to bring it every night.

Individually, I’ve played well; I’ve scored the ball pretty good and getting rebounds and passing, but I want to get better at being a better leader. I know could do a better job with that.

Right now I’m averaging 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists a game.

I would say that I try and pattern my game after Steph Curry in the way he shoots and moves without the ball. He’s just the complete player and that’s what I want to be.

I was definitely happy with the new ESPN rankings where I checked in at No. 2 overall. I don’t really focus on rankings because I know the amount of work that I put in the gym and I know that ranking won’t save me when I’m on the court.

It just shows me that my hard work isn’t going unnoticed.

I appreciate that.

I’m one away from No. 1 so hopefully I can keep working to get there.

As far as my recruitment, it’s so early for me right now and college coaches aren’t allowed to talk to me directly until June.

But my dad is my AAU coach so they reach out to him.

I’ve already taken two unofficial visits this year to Duke and to Kansas. I don’t have any plans to take any more visits as of now because I’m focused on my season.

I watch a lot of college basketball and I feel like Oklahoma is really gonna shock people in March. I think people look at them as a one-man team with Trae Young, but he makes them a really great team. I still think Duke is really the team to beat though. Once they work through some things with their youth they’re gonna be even scarier.

OK so, I saw the McDonald’s All American list just like everybody else and it was great to see my friends from the 2018 class living out their dreams like Zion (Williamson) and Devon (Dotson). It makes me want to achieve that goal even more now.

I’m happy for all of them!

School is going great for me.

I have a 4.0 GPA and I’m loving my English class right now because we’re reading Shakespeare.

He’s interesting to me because we still use a lot of his sayings even today. He’s like to original rapper if you really think about it.

I’m a big music guy so let me tell you what I’m liking these days; of course Drake is hot, he just came out with “God’s Plan,” Migos came out with “Culture II” and Lil Uzi is great, but Michael Jackson is the greatest artist ever.

He’s actually my favorite person. I can even moonwalk If I’m on the tile at my house and wearing socks! Haha!

I love video games too and, right now, my favorite game is definitely Fortnite. It’s just so fun and I would say that I’m definitely the best player in my city. Haha!

If you guys want to play with my sometimes my tag is RJBuckets2 on Xbox One.

Hit me up!

OK everyone, I’ve gotta get going, but I hope you liked the first blog.

I’m signing out.

