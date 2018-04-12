The Trendon Watford Blog: Awards rolling in, new AAU team, in-homes with Alabama and Indiana

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, Ala.) to back-to-back state titles and has solidified himself as one of the top players in the 2019 class. That kind of production has everyone from Kentucky to Kansas to Alabama and many others all giving chase. Now Watford, who is ranked No. 9 overall in the ESPN 60 for 2019, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Trendon, coming at you with my third blog!

So the biggest thing with me recently was the USA Basketball event at the Final Four. I was one of the juniors picked to play in the event and it was definitely a great experience.

This was the first year they did it and it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my career.

We got to go to the semifinals there in San Antonio and just experience where we all want to be when we get to college.

It was cool to be able to play on the floor where they played the national title game. We saw the locker rooms and all of that too.

I definitely had a big adrenaline rush just being out there!

I recently won 7A Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball for Alabama and that felt great!

I was the only the third junior to win Mr. Basketball and it’s my second year winning Player of the Year in the highest classification so I was really honored. I won Gatorade Player of the Year last month and that was a big honor too!

Now it’s about that time for the AAU season to start and I’m so excited.

I’m running with the Georgia Stars this year on the Nike EYBL and I feel like we’re gonna have a really strong summer.

Of course everyone’s goal is to win the Nike Peach Jam and I think we have as good a chance as any other team to get it done.

I’m just getting ready for the season by going hard in the gym; I’ve been working out with my brother a lot to get prepared.

A bunch of schools have been reaching out to my dad and I had in-homes with Alabama and Indiana last week.

Alabama brought in the whole staff and we had a really good talk about the whole process, the class they think they’ll be able to get when I’d be coming in and how I would fit in there. It was a lot of fun.

With Indiana, they obviously didn’t have to tell me too much about the campus since I used to be there all the time when my brother played there, but it was cool. They showed me a lot of clips of guys they’ve had that have played like me and how their system fit me.

I’ve got Vanderbilt and Memphis coming in next week so I’m looking forward to that.

School is going good for me too; I actually just took the ACT and I’m feeling really good about how I did. I took a lot of prep courses for it so I was prepared.

I had a good time over spring break just hanging out with my family at the beach.

I still can’t believe that I haven’t seen “Black Panther” yet, but I plan to see that really soon.

OK, on the music side I’ve been listening to a lot of Lil’ Skies lately and that’s definitely someone you guys should check for.

Other than that, I’m still the best Fortnite player out there so I just want to remind you guys of that! Haha!

I did get a chance to see the USA Today rap cypher at the McDonald’s All American Game and I have to give it to Nassir Little, his bars were pretty strong! Haha!

OK world, thanks again for reading and I’ll be back soon with the next one so stay tuned!

