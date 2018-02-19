The Trendon Watford Blog: Trying to repeat, Fortnite, recruitment and more

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, Ala.) to a state title last season averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists a game. He followed that up with a stellar summer for Nike Team Florida averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam. That kind of production has everyone from Kentucky to Kansas to Alabama and many others all giving chase. Now Watford, who is ranked No. 9 overall in the ESPN 60 for 2019, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Trendon, coming at you with my next blog!

Right now it’s playoff time and I feel like we’re playing really well.

We lost to two of the top 10 teams in the country and only have four losses total. We’re in the Elite 8 right now and we play that game tomorrow.

I feel like we’ve got a really good chance to win the state title again. We’ve played the toughest schedule in the state and I know that’s gonna help us as we get further in the tournament.

Our main focus is just locking up on defense, specifically in transition.

For me, I know that I can score, so what I’m focusing on is getting my teammates involved more and increasing my range. I just feel like that will keep the defense off balance.

As far as my recruitment, Kansas is coming at me really hard now. They came to a game recently and they’ve turned things up lately. Florida State, Alabama and TCU are coming harder and Kentucky is coming harder too.

No new teams have jumped in really. I know things change all the time, but I’m more focused on what I have in front of me right now with trying to repeat.

Of course I’m watching a lot of college basketball and I’m liking what I’m seeing out of Villanova. I really like Michigan State too; they’re tough!

Those are two teams that I think could make a Final Four push.

I’m really excited to be 1 of 24 players in the 2019 class to be picked to come out to San Antonio for workouts during the Final Four. It’s through the NCAA and USA Basketball and this is the first year of the event. I know it’s gonna be a great experience.

Other than that school is fun right now; it’s always more fun when it’s playoff time because the students really get behind us.

All of my classes are good pretty good too.

I think my favorite class right now, other than English, is my Business class.

On the music side, I’m listening to MoneyBaggYo and NBA YoungBoy is who I listen to before the games. I definitely listen to some old school slow jams just to slow it down a little bit like Pretty Ricky and Ginuwine and stuff like that.

Oh and I just got on to Fornite so I play that a lot now! I’m definitely the best at it too.

OK world, I’ve gotta get going. Thank for reading as always!

Wish us luck in this week. We’re going for this repeat!

Check back soon and I’ll update you on everything.

