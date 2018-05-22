These teams have the five toughest schedules in high school football

All the schedules are not in for the teams likely to be ranked in the Super 25 high school football rankings, but a quick glance shows that these five teams may have the toughest mix of out-of-state and local competition.

RELATED: Way-too-early preseason Super 25 Football Rankings

St. John’s College, Washington, D.C.

The reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions already play in one of the toughest leagues in the country and their out-of-state schedule is off the charts. On Aug. 31, they play at defending Alabama 7A champion Hoover. Two weeks later, on Sept. 15, the Cadets play host to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), which has won 37 consecutive games. They also are scheduled to play at Missouri Class 6 champion Christian Brothers College (St. Louis) on Sept. 29 and will play host to Miami Central (Miami) on Sept. 8 and Marietta, Ga., on Sept. 22. The Cadets’ toughest WCAC foes are in October, with a game with Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) on Oct. 13 and one at DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) on Oct. 26.

St. John’s College coach Joe Casamento said the schedule is all about making his players the best they can be.

“We’re going to be good and we’ll be better than last year,” Casamento said. “I think we’re a little deeper than last year.”