‘This dude is amazing’ — Tennessee high school junior stars in football, runs track despite missing a leg

Andrew Kittrell is an undersized linebacker who plays with deep-rooted determination.

It has come with the territory after living without his left leg and with a right club foot.

“Since I was born without my foot, I don’t’ know anything different,” said Kittrell, a two-sport athlete at Mt. Juliet Christian and recipient of this year’s Kaia Jergenson Courage Award. “Knowing anything else, I just don’t. Knowing this, that’s me.”

Kittrell will be honored as the courage award recipient on June 3 at the third annual Tennessean Sports Awards presented by Farm Bureau Health Plans.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Music City Center. Tickets for the awards show can be purchased at sportsawards.tennessean.com.

Kittrell was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome, resulting in the loss of his left leg below the knee and a right club foot. It also affected fingers on both hands and resulted in seven surgeries before the age of 12.

That hasn’t kept him from chasing his dreams in the athletic arena.

He’s a three-year starter at linebacker at Mt. Juliet Christian and runs track for the Saints, competing in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump. He also played basketball his freshman and sophomore years, all on a prosthetic leg.

