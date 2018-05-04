This middle school lacrosse coach complaining to parents about Fortnite is really something

In case you’ve been trapped under a rock, the Fortnite video game has emerged as a bona fide multiplayer global obsession, with gamers everywhere. With the typical demographics of the gaming community, that absolutely includes middle and high schoolers across the country, with plenty of them doubling as athletes at their home school.

Apparently that’s what rubbed a longtime middle school lacrosse coach the wrong way per his email, which was sent unsolicited to the sports blog Deadspin.

As noted by Deadspin’s Samer Kalaf, there are a number of remarkable moments from the email, but none more striking than the coach admitting that his own son has developed a problematic addition to the video game.

Not Everyone, but most of our team, focuses on the Fortnight Video game instead. My son is leading this pack and like most others, he has spent very little time, if any, practicing and preparing on his own. Instead they play the video game as much as they can and waste our time in practice talking about it. This is not what I had in mind this year when I pushed to split the teams equally and coach one of them. The players from our team last year have not made any effort to improve and it shows on the field. We cannot even pass the ball around the perimeter without throwing it away. We miss the goal or drop the ball, WHILE STANDING ON THE CREASE, 1 on 1 with the Goalie. This is only the second time in 37 years that our team did not improve as the season progressed.

So, a 37-year lacrosse coaching veteran is finally stymied … by a multiplayer video game? Strange but true.

As for what the coach plans to do to overcome the persistent distractions, it doesn’t appear he has a true game plan. That’s a shame, though there’s comforting news on that front, too: At least he knows he’s certainly not alone.

