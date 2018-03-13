Victim of vicious flagrant foul in Kansas playoff game: 'All is well'

The victim of an extremely dangerous flagrant foul in a Kansas playoff game said on Twitter Sunday that “all is well” between he and the player who pushed him in the back as he went up for a dunk.

Thomas Atkins, a junior at Hanover, was pushed in the back by Centralia’s Nathan Rempe in a Division 1A state semifinal game. Rempe was roundly criticized on social media for the play, from ESPN’s Jay Williams to Jemele Hill and Dwyane Wade.

Atkins, however, is ready to put the incident behind him, insisting that Rempe had apologized and that he sees the matter as resolved.

If you have heard or seen anything on twitter in the last few days then you would know that there was a incident where me and another athlete had an accident , everything blew up and now it’s out of hand , that kid later apologized to me and we shook hands all is well between us. — Thomas Atkins (@LilKinz21) March 11, 2018

Atkins and Hanover went on to lose in the state title game. Rempe, who wasn’t ejected after the play but whistled for a flagrant foul, didn’t start in Centralia’s next game but played.