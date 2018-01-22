Recruiting Tip: Three college coaches offer some advice on how to get noticed

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com.

There are thousands of high school athletes every year looking to extend their playing career and earn a college scholarship. The competition is fierce and college coaches certainly can’t identify and evaluate every prospect in the nation. For that reason, some players who are good enough to play at the next level go unnoticed. If you’re one of those players who hasn’t been noticed yet, don’t take it personally, just do something about it! If you’re not sure what to do next, here are the answers from three college coaches when we asked them “What advice to you have for a high school player not getting much attention from college coaches?”

Vanderbilt Baseball Coach Tim Corbin

“It’s all about building relationships and understanding your conditions. Don’t be afraid to knock on some doors and make an introduction. As a coach, my goal when I’m recruiting a player is to ensure that what we’re doing at Vanderbilt, aligns with what he’s wanting and needing as a student, and as an athlete. Just because we like you, doesn’t mean you need to like us. The main objective is to find a place that fits your goals and we want to help you do that, regardless if it’s here or not. You can figure out where you belong through the relationships you develop and nurture. The ability to communicate your intentions will take you a long way in this process.”

University of Mount Vernon Football Coach Vince Kehres

“I think it all starts with knowing who you are. What’s right for you, and your circumstances. I would tell that player to get with his high school coach, and have an honest conversation. Talk about your goals. Talk about your options and get his opinion on what level he thinks would be a good fit for you. Try to walk away with a plan on what needs to happen next.

The importance of a high school coach is something that really stands out, when it comes to the recruiting process, especially for football. That’s not necessarily the case in other sports, because you have the club and summer team coaches, as well. But for football, the opinion a high school coach has on a young man carries so much weight in this process. It impacts who we add, and who we don’t. If a high school football player isn’t getting much attention at the next level, I would have him start with his coach. He’s going to have a pretty good idea on what needs to happen. Or at the very least, what direction you need to go.”

Texas A&M-Commerce Football Coach Colby Carthel

“I think the question that high school player needs to ask himself is, “Where am I not getting the attention from?” If you can just honestly answer that question, you’ll have a better understanding of where you probably belong. I firmly believe there’s an appropriate college level for every football player, beyond high school. But, you’ve got to be real with yourself. Do the math; there aren’t enough scholarships to go around. Not every kid in America is going to play for Alabama.

The key to being recruited is going where you’re wanted. Honestly assessing your own abilities is going to point you in the right direction and will most likely lead you to the schools that will reciprocate your interest. Who should be recruiting you? That’s really the question that needs to be answered.”

Here’s the deal

Although all three coaches answered a little differently, each one of them suggests that if you haven’t been noticed yet, then you need to do something about it. Waiting to be “discovered” isn’t going to get the job done.