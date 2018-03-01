Three newcomers enter latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Three new teams have entered the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

Plano (Texas), the rankings’ biggest riser, jumped 14 spots to No. 21. Manasquan (N.J.) is up 12 spots to No. 22, while Strafford (Mo.) moved up three spots to No. 24.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team, again followed by Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.).

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The data is current through games Sunday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.