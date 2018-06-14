Three newcomers, unchanged top six in latest Super 25 softball rankings

High school seasons are winding down and movement in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll is slowing as well.

Six-time defending Mississippi 5A state champion Neshoba Central, which has been idle since completing its perfect season a month ago, continues to be the No. 1-ranked team in an unchanged top six.

Madison wrapped up the Virginia state class 6A title to remain second, followed by Arizona’s Hamilton, Ohio duo Keystone and Champion, and Oregon’s Tualatin.

East Carter’s two losses in the Kentucky state finals dropped them out of the No. 7 spot, allowing South Granville (Ohio), Waschusett (Mass.), Donovan Catholic (N.J.) and New Palestine (Ind.) to move up.

Back-to-back Alabama state AA titlist Hoover and Florida state 6A champ Coral Springs rejoined the rankings at No. 12 and 19, respectively, while Wisconsin large school winner Sun Prairie made the poll for the first time this season.

California’s Freedom and Orange Lutheran, plus Texas’ Katy dropped out, with just one poll remaining next Thursday.

