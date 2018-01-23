Three-star Florida DB Jeremy Trebbles Jr. arrested on possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

A member of a state championship football team in Florida has been arrested on possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, placing his collegiate future in question.

Jeremy Trebbles Jr., a three-star rated cornerback for Venice (Fla.) who holds scholarship offers from a handful of Division I programs including Boston College, was arrested Monday within 1,000 feet of school property with four grams of crack cocaine. The total weight of the drug pushed charges against Trebbles Jr. into the range of possession with intent to distribute, a higher class than simple possession.

Trebbles Jr. was held at Sarasota County jail before being released on $20,000 bond later Monday. The defensive back had one interception, a fumble recovery, forced fumble and six pass breakups with 57 tackles as a senior, per the Bradenton Herald. He had 83 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception as a junior.

Trebbles Jr. led Venice to the Class 7A state semifinals as a junior and helped the Indians capture the state title as a senior.

It’s unknown whether Trebbles Jr. will be allowed to continue in school while he awaits further judicial action, or what the charges against him mean for his college football future. No matter what comes next, this isn’t a promising development for an athlete who seemed to have a bright future in front of him.