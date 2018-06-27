Pair of three-star QBs commit to Harvard within hours of each other

Curt Casteel will go from a traditional South Florida football power to the country’s oldest university.

On Tuesday, the rising senior quarterback from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) eschewed offers from several prominent FBS programs to commit to Harvard University.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback and three-star prospect chose the Crimson over Boston College, Cincinnati and Syracuse as well as Div. II school Seton Hill (Pa.). Casteel is rated as the nation’s No. 45 pro-style quarterback, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Last fall, Casteel shared snaps behind center with dual-threat QB and four-star Class of 2020 OLB prospect Derek Wingo as the Raiders finished 12-3.

Casteel joins a recruiting class that also includes another three-star quarterback in Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) rising senior Joe Green and two-star safety Matt Cavanagh from Edina (Minn.).

Green, the No. 79 pro-style QB in the Class of 2019 per 247, made his commitment public on Wednesday.

Dream come true. I AM COMMITTED TO HARVARD UNIVERSITY #BLEEDCR1MS9N pic.twitter.com/bPQ9on2Yf6 — Joe Green (@Joe_Green11) June 27, 2018

One need only look at Harvard’s incoming class this fall to see the Crimson have their fair share of three-star recruits who eschew FBS powers to attend one of America’s most highly regarded universities. Harvard’s 2018 roster will include several players ranked as three-star prospects by 247 Sports, including Manteca (Calif.) DE Justin Kakala, Charlotte (N.C.) Latin RB DeMarkes Stradford, Holy Cross (New Orleans, La.) WR Kym Wimberly and Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) QB Patrick Holly.

The Crimson were 5-5 last year (3-4 in the Ivy League), their first losing record in conference since 1999. Their work on the recruiting trail will provide a big step in the turnaround.

While extremely early in the cycle, the Crimson have the top class for 2019 in the Ivy League and the No. 99 class in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

With two three-star signal callers choosing Harvard in as many days, there should be a good QB battle brewing in Cambridge in the years to come.