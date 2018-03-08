USA Today Sports

Three-time W. Va. state title-winning football coach pleads guilty to soliciting minor

Three-time W. Va. state title-winning football coach pleads guilty to soliciting minor

News

Three-time W. Va. state title-winning football coach pleads guilty to soliciting minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships has pleaded guilty to felony charges in a child solicitation case.

Media outlets report 35-year-old Joshua Nicewarner pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of obscene matter to a minor and soliciting a minor by computer. He admitted engaging in discussions of a sexual nature with a 14-year-old girl and sending photos of himself in his underwear.

Last year Nicewarner resigned both his position as Bridgeport High School’s football coach and as a teacher at Liberty High School. He coached Bridgeport to Class AA football championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Nicewarner faces up to 15 years in prison. He’s scheduled for sentencing April 30 in Harrison County Circuit Court.

, , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2DaAQX5
Three-time W. Va. state title-winning football coach pleads guilty to soliciting minor
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.