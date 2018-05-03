USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods helps dream come true for high school golfer

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Tiger Woods helps dream come true for high school golfer

News

Tiger Woods helps dream come true for high school golfer

Texas high school senior Shahbaz Hashmi met one of his heroes Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship. But it wasn’t just a meet and greet or a chance to get an autograph, it was a dream come true for Hashmi to play a pro-am round with TIger Woods.

Hashmi, 17, won an essay contest sponsored by Wells Fargo and The First Tee and as the grand prize he was allowed to pick the PGA Tour professional he’d play with in Wednesday’s pro-am.

It didn’t sound like a difficult choice for Hashmi, who plays for the Alamo Heights high school golf team.

“Tiger Woods is the reason why I play golf,” he said, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“It’s a dream, really,” Hashmi said, according to the Observer. “Tiger Woods — and I’m speaking for my whole generation of golfers and athletes here when I say this — he’s our idol. He’s our hero. And, of course, we’ve seen him go through such tough times, but to see him come out on the other side … that’s just so inspiring.”

Hashmi got some tips from Woods, who’s playing this week with a new set of irons, and even got a glove from his idol. Woods is playing in the Wells Fargo Championshipfor the first time since 2012.

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2HTbIrb
Tiger Woods helps dream come true for high school golfer
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.