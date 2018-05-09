New York youth softball coach accused of underage sexual relations

A Binghamton (N.Y.) High School special education teacher has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of underage sexual relations.

Timothy J. Lee, 47, of Vestal was also dismissed from his duties as coach for the TC Tremors, an elite softball squad. Lou Bishop, team chairman, said Lee was relieved of his responsibility last Thursday after the organization learned of the allegations.

Police said Lee was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sex act, a felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, after allegedly engaging in oral sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Lee was booked on May 2 on an arrest warrant following an investigation conducted by the Binghamton Police Department and Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, a letter addressed to parents from Binghamton Superintendent Tonia Thompson said:

“We are aware of allegations of misconduct regarding a teacher at Binghamton High School. Immediately following receipt of a concern, the teacher was placed on administrative leave while a thorough investigation was conducted by the district and the Binghamton Police Department.

“We take these allegations very seriously. As always, our top priority remains providing a safe, top quality education for the students of our district. We are confident that this incident will not impact your student’s daily routine. There is no further information the district can share regarding this matter.”

Lee was not named in the letter.

Data on the New York State Education Departmentweb site lists Lee as having permanent teaching certification in special education effective Sept. 1, 2004.

According to SeeThroughNY, an educator in the Binghamton City School District named Timothy J. Lee was paid $76,712 in 2017.

Lee was arraigned on May 2 in the Broome County Court and released on his own recognizance at arraignment.

According to the indictment, Lee engaged in oral sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl in Binghamton on or between March 1, 2016, and June 30, 2016, for the first count of third-degree criminal sexual act.

In the second count, the indictment states that Lee engaged in oral sexual conduct with a 15- or 16-year-old female on or between March 1, 2017, and June 30, 2017.

“No additional information on the arrest or investigation will be released at this time pending criminal prosecution by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office and in the interest of protection of the victim and victim’s identity,” according to a statement from the Binghamton Police Department.

