Tiny kid discovers how to beat NBA Draft lottery pick Mo Bamba: Through his legs

Sometimes it takes the naivete of a young, impressionable child to see the truly creative way to solve a problem. Just check out this youngster when faced with impending NBA Draft pick Mo Bamba’s impossible height and length:

That’s clever! And also perfectly legal, assuming the player can complete the wickets run through without losing their dribble. In this case, he didn’t.

Naturally, Bamba could have rejected the shot at the rim, but why would he? It’s virtually impossible to plan and execute a more adorable, endearing photo op, and it’s not like any NBA players could get bright ideas from the between-the-legs move.

Well, maybe Isaiah Thomas.

The point is, this is exactly the kind of stunt that should be applauded all around. Everyone wins, especially the NBA, which gets to celebrate a cute elementary-schooler, a 7-foot man child and the way basketball can bring all different groups of people together.