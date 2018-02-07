Top-100 OLB Otis Reese flips from Michigan to Georgia

The richest recruiting class in the country has gotten even richer on National Signing Day.

Early Wednesday morning, four-star defender Otis Reese out of Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.) flipped from Michigan to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound linebacker/safety combo had been committed to the Wolverines since June 18, 2016, when he attended a Michigan satellite camp in his home state. However, according to 247 Sports, Reese took over six visits to Georgia in the nine months between his April 2017 unofficial visit to and his Jan. 19 official visit to Ann Arbor.

BREAKING: Rivals100 outside linebacker Otis Reese has flipped his commitment from Michigan to #UGA. He is the No. 56 ranked player in the nation. Story: https://t.co/pSQ0OwTP4o pic.twitter.com/cgNOl5WNUa — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) February 7, 2018

“What gives them a chance is being the hometown school,” Reese told 247 Sports about UGA last spring. “Coach Smart is putting on for the 229, so that is what gives them an edge. If they win some games, keep talking to my mom – Georgia is the first and only school she has visited – they could move up – we will see where it goes from there.”

Georgia, of course, won 12 games last fall and fell to Alabama in overtime of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ranked the nation’s No. 97 overall prospect according to the USA TODAY High School Sports Composite Rankings, Reese was named the Class AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year after making 131 tackles, 13 tackles for loss with six sacks, four pass breakups and five forced fumbles during his senior season that finished with the school’s first-ever state championship.