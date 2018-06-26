Top 12 running backs in the 2019 class

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 26, 2018
USA TODAY’s Jim Halley, after discussions with coaches and CBS Sports Network recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, is listing the top dozen 2019 running back recruits. The players are ranked on their college and pro potential, with production, difficulty of competition, speed, ideal size and weight factoring into the decision.
This is preliminary to The Chosen recruiting rankings, which will come out later this summer.
