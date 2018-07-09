Top 2019 Iowa basketball prospect D.J. Carton names his top three

USA Today Sports

Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press Citizen

D.J. Carton’s recruitment has gained a little more clarity.

The five-star Bettendorf product narrowed down his final three schools Sunday night to Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State. Carton had previously released a top six that included those three, Marquette, Xavier and Iowa.

Carton’s recruitment has skyrocketed over the last year as the 2019 point guard has thundered onto the national recruiting scene. Rivals recently rated him as the No. 17 overall prospect for the 2019 class.

Carton had recently taken visits to Michigan and Indiana late last month and is still targeting the fall for a commitment.

