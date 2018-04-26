Top 2020 basketball recruit transferring to Montverde Academy

Justin Powell, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits in the Class of 2020, is transferring from Trinity High School to Montverde Academy, his father, Mike, confirmed Wednesday.

Powell, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, averaged 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds at Trinity as a sophomore last season. He shot 54.4 percent from the field overall and hit 50.8 percent (64 of 126) of his 3-point attempts.

Mike Powell said Justin will finish this school year at Trinity and play AAU ball with the Atlanta Celtics this summer before heading to Montverde in August.

Montverde is located 23 miles east of Orlando, Florida, and features one of the nation’s top college prep programs. Montverde finished 35-0 last season and was ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA TODAY after winning the Geico High School Nationals in Middle Village, New York. The Eagles won three straight national titles from 2013-15 when Ben Simmons was the team’s star.

“They wanted him last summer, but he wanted to stay at Trinity and try to win a state championship,” Mike Powell said. “The opportunity came around again this year, and he didn’t want to lose it. … He loved Trinity, but he wanted a change and a different opportunity.

“He likes the competition they have every day in practice. He’ll be playing against the best. When he gets to college, he wants to be ready to get on the floor.”