Top 2020 hoops star Isaiah Todd is transferring to North Carolina

Isaiah Todd, the No. 3 overall player in the ESPN 25 for 2020, is officially transferring from John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) according to his mother Marlene Venable.

Todd will enroll at Trinity Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) next season.

“We just felt like it was the best move for Isaiah to develop on and off the court,” Venable said. “We’re all excited to get down there. We appreciate Virginia and how they embraced us; we just felt like he’d done all he could do here.”

This past season Todd led John Marshall to a state title, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds a game.

Venable said they’ll officially be North Carolina residents by June.

Todd met Trinity Academy coach Bryan Burrell during his workouts with his trainer Drew Hanlen at Trinity.

“We just really liked Coach Bryan and everything he was saying and we loved the fact that it’s a Christian school,” Venable said. “Then, we’re always in Raleigh anyway with friends so it was a perfect fit in every way.”

Venable said that, initially, the move didn’t have anything to do with North Carolina’s rich history as a basketball hotbed with countless high school stars, Tobacco Road schools and the Michael Jordan factor, but as they continued to do their due diligence on the state they started to “love the fit even more.”

“After we started talking about moving there people started telling us it’s the Hoop State,” Venable said. “That just made it even more perfect for us. He’s excited for a new challenge and we think it will take his game to the next level.”

