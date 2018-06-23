Top El Paso football standout Will Williams commits to Baylor

One of El Paso’s top high school football players has decided to join the Big 12 program at Baylor University.

Chapin’s Will Williams has given the university in Waco a verbal commitment after visiting the school this past weekend.

“I really liked the campus and the program. It’s a family atmosphere,” said Williams, who will be a senior this coming season for the Huskies. “I’m really eager to get the chance to play Division I football. I had a long talk with my family about the decision and I feel comfortable about it. I just want to keep getting better, keep getting stronger and improve in every part of the game.”

Williams stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 193 pounds. He has been on the varsity football team at Chapin since he was a sophomore.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding and Baylor coaches cannot comment on Williams until he signs his National Letter of Intent, either in December or February.

Last season, Williams collected 97 tackles and had one interception while playing both safety and outside linebacker.

Chapin coach Rene Hernandez said Williams will play strong safety this year and will also play on offense as a wide receiver.

