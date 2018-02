Brophy College Prep (Phoenix) maintained its spot atop the latest Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full rankings

Palm Harbor (Fla.) stayed No. 2, with McKinney Boyd (Texas), which has yet to allow a goal, No. 3.

North Shore (Houston) made the biggest jump, rising four spots to No. 6.

Two newcomers enter the rankings tied for No. 10: Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.) and Santa Barbara (Calif.).