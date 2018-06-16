Top Louisville area running back Aidan Robbins commits to hometown Cardinals

The first of many important local recruiting battles of the summer has played out, as the Louisville football program picked up a college commitment from Manual running back Aidan Robbins on Wednesday.

According to 247sports.com’s composite rankings, Robbins is the No. 11 prospect in Kentucky. Seven of the top 11 are from the Louisville area, and Robbins is the first of those seven to announce a college commitment.

Robbins, a three-star prospect, was heavily recruited by both Louisville and Kentucky, as well as Vanderbilt and others, before he chose the Cardinals. He becomes Louisville’s fifth commitment of the 2019 class.

“Not only did I have a great relationship with the coaches, I could see myself with the coaches, running the ball for an offensive mastermind and just playing in front of the hometown crowd,” Robbins said. “It just all means a lot to me, and I feel like I made the right decision.”

