Top New Jersey 2019 football recruit announces four finalists

And then there were four.

Bergen Catholic’s Rahmir Johnson, one of New Jersey’s top football prospects for the 2019 class, took to Twitter on Monday night to announce four finalists for him commitment:

Johnson holds offers from several other major programs, including Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. However, his four remaining choices should come as no surprise given his recent activity.

The running back unofficially visited all four of his finalists, starting with Boston College on March 24, both Mississippi and Nebraska on the weekend of March 30 and Rutgers on April 5.

Rutgers in particular stands out given the move of former Bergen Catholic head coach Nunzio Campanile in early February.

After leading the Crusaders to their first state title since 2004, Campanile accepted the running backs coach position with the Scarlet Knights, meaning he would also be Johnson’s position coach should he end up there.

