Top nine unchanged, five newcomers enter Super 25 softball rankings

The top nine teams remained the same in the latest USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll, including Los Alamitos, who won twice this past week to stay in the top spot.

The (10-0) Griffins defeated St. Anthony, 7-1, on Saturday, and then topped Cypress, 8-3, on Tuesday to bolster their No. 1 status.

No. 2 Katy (19-1) also picked up two wins, while third-ranked Keller (20-1-1) rolled past Timber Creek, 8-0, in its lone game last week. Idle Orange Lutheran (14-1) stayed fourth, followed by Norco (10-1) in fifth, and four unbeaten teams that have a combined 51-0 record this season in spots 6-9.

Idaho’s Eagle (11-0-1) at No. 15, Kentucky’s Scott County (2-0) at 18th, Maryland’s Huntingtown (4-0) at 22nd, Indiana’s Crown Point (1-0) at 23rd, and Utah’s Bingham (5-1) at No. 25 joined the rankings this week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.