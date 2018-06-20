Top prospect Derek Stingley Jr. commits to LSU on YouTube

Dunham (Baton Rouge, La.) defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., considered by Rivals.com to be the top recruit in the 2019 class, committed to LSU via YouTube on Wednesday:

I know I can’t please everyone.. In my heart I truly feel this is the right place for me. I’m all in! 100% committed! Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/CX7exqfMww — Derek Stingley Jr. (@JrStingley) June 20, 2018

Stingley, a 6-1, 185-pound senior-to-be who runs a 4.3 40-yard dash, is also a receiver for Dunham and is the grandson of former NFL wide receiver Darryl Stingley. His father, Derek Sr., played Arena Football and is the coach of the Shanghai Skywalkers of the China Arena Football League.

Last season, he had 64 tackles with six pass breakups and 11 interceptions.

He had initially committed to LSU, then decommitted from the Tigers in April of 2017. This May, however, he had LSU in his final three list, along with Florida and Texas and he ultimately chose the Tigers.