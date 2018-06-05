USA Today Sports

Top-ranked Arizona athlete Jake Smith commits to Texas football

Richard Obert, The Arizona Republic

Top-ranked Arizona athlete Jake Smith commits to Texas football

News

Top-ranked Arizona athlete Jake Smith commits to Texas football

Jake Smith announced Sunday on Twitter that he is “110%” committed to Texas.

The Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep senior, who is rated by azcentral sports as the No. 1 Athlete in Arizona high school football for the 2018 season, can play receiver or running back at the next level.

He ran for more than 1,000 yards with more than 1,000 receiving yards during Notre Dame’s 13-1 season last year.

Texas has received commitments from two of Arizona’s top 2019 prospects. This spring, Chandler tight end Brayden Liebrock committed to the Longhorns.

Smith last month had narrowed his colleges to Texas and USC.

Read the rest of the story in The Arizona Republic

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2Jbbu2Z
Top-ranked Arizona athlete Jake Smith commits to Texas football

Arizona’s top athlete for the 2018 class is headed to Austin.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.