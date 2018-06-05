Top-ranked Arizona athlete Jake Smith commits to Texas football

Jake Smith announced Sunday on Twitter that he is “110%” committed to Texas.

I am 110% Committed to The University of Texas🤘🏼 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NqYgJdXtdf — Jake Smith (@jakesmith27) June 4, 2018

The Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep senior, who is rated by azcentral sports as the No. 1 Athlete in Arizona high school football for the 2018 season, can play receiver or running back at the next level.

He ran for more than 1,000 yards with more than 1,000 receiving yards during Notre Dame’s 13-1 season last year.

Texas has received commitments from two of Arizona’s top 2019 prospects. This spring, Chandler tight end Brayden Liebrock committed to the Longhorns.

Smith last month had narrowed his colleges to Texas and USC.

