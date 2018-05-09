Top-ranked Calvary Christian wins 57th consecutive game, unbeaten Blackhawk cracks Super 25 baseball rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) improved to 27-0 and 57-0 over the past two seasons to hold onto the top spot in the Super 25 high school baseball rankings.

The Warriors, who play on the aptly named Victory Field, will play First Academy (Orlando) on Wednesday in a 4A regional semifinal.

Calvary Christian went 2-0 last week. Justin Bench drove in three runs in a 9-5 defeat of Berkeley Prep (Tampa) in a 4A-4 district final and Nolan Hudi threw an 11-strikeout one-hitter in a 6-0 defeat of Tampa Prep (Tampa) in a district semifinal.

No. 23 Blackhawk (Beaver Falls, Pa.) is the only new team this week in the rankings. The Cougars improved to 16-0 with a 2-0 week. They defeated Beaver (Beaver Falls) 7-6 and Andrew McClymonds scattered seven hits and drove in three runs in a 7-1 defeat of Quaker Valley (Leetsdale).