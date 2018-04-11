Top-ranked Lake Travis keeps rolling, unbeaten Montverde leads four new teams in Super 25 baseball rankings

Lake Travis (Austin Texas), the No. 1 team in the Super 25 high school baseball rankings, improved to 23-0 to keep the top spot. Senior right-hander Blake Helton, a Baylor commit, improved to 6-0 and has given up only one earned run this season for the Cavaliers.

There are four new teams, three of them unbeaten.

The top new team is No. 7 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) which is 20-0 with seven shutout victories. Next is No. 17 Argyle, Texas, which is 22-0 as Parker Abrego and Tate Van Poppel combined on a five-inning three-hit 10-0 defeat of Gainesville on Tuesday. No. 22 Puyallup, Wash., is 14-0 and the Vikings have won 34 consecutive games as Eric Peterson drove in two runs in a 7-1 defeat of Emerald Ridge (Puyallup) on Tuesday. The lowest-ranked new team is No. 25 Reagan (San Antonio). The Rattlers are 23-4 as senior left-hander John Fraga allowed three hits over five innings in a 12-0 defeat of Lee (Midland) on Tuesday.